BRIEF-Xinhua Says China Stresses Preventive Measures For Typhoon-Triggered Floods

* CHINA STRESSES PREVENTIVE MEASURES FOR TYPHOON-TRIGGERED FLOODS

* MINISTER OF WATER RESOURCES LI GUOYING URGED RELEVANT DEPARTMENTS TO RE-DEPLOY, RE-INSPECT AND RE-IMPLEMENT VARIOUS FLOOD PREVENTIVE MEASURES * TYPHOON DOKSURIIS MUCH STRONGER THAN PREVIOUS FORECASTS, AS IT HAS HIGHER INTENSITY, MORE SUFFICIENT WATER VAPOR AND WIDER IMPACT, LI SAID

* LI SAYS TO FOCUS ON "NO CASUALTIES, NO COLLAPSE OF RESERVOIR DAMS, NO BREACH OF IMPORTANT DIKES, AND NO IMPACT ON IMPORTANT INFRASTRUCTURE" * LI SAYS AT HAIHE RIVER BASIN, FLOOD CONTROL IS EXTREMELY SEVERE. CORRESPONDING RESPONSE MECHANISMS SHOULD IMMEDIATELY BE STARTED

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)