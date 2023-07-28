Left Menu

UP woman facing 'domestic abuse' kills husband, dumps chopped body parts in river

PTI | Pilibhit | Updated: 28-07-2023 23:21 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 23:21 IST
A 50-year-old woman was arrested here on Friday for allegedly murdering her husband with an axe, chopping his body into parts and dumping them into a river here, police said on Friday.

They said the murder took place on Monday night at Shivnagar village in the Gajraula area and a case under relevant sections of the law has been registered against the woman.

In her statement to the police, Dularo Devi claimed she killed her husband to put an end to the domestic violence she suffered at his hands, Circle Officer (City) Anshu Jain said.

Jain said the woman initially told police that her husband Rampal (55) had gone missing from home on Monday, following which a complaint was lodged and a probe initiated.

It was after her son named Devi as a suspect in his father's disappearance, police questioned her and she eventually confessed to the crime, the CO said.

After retrieving the location from the woman, police traced the chopped body parts of her husband and recovered his blood-stained clothes, almost 10 kilometres from her house, Jain added.

The blood-stained clothes were found on Thursday, while all the chopped body parts were recovered from two cement bags on Friday.

Rampal's relatives, however, alleged that Devi killed him as she was in a relationship with another man, police added.

''The matter is being investigated. If any other name crops up, he or she will be arrested,'' Jain said.

