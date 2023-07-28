Left Menu

Punjab health minister flags off 7 IEC vans

Aiming to take the governments flagship programme Ayushman Bharat Mukhya Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana to the grassroots, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Friday flagged off seven Information Education and Communication IEC vans to sensitise people and enrol beneficiaries.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-07-2023 23:31 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 23:22 IST
Punjab health minister flags off 7 IEC vans
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@AAPbalbir)
  • Country:
  • India

Aiming to take the government's flagship programme 'Ayushman Bharat Mukhya Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana' to the grassroots, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Friday flagged off seven Information Education and Communication (IEC) vans to sensitise people and enrol beneficiaries. The scheme provides insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family per year, said an official statement.

Balbir Singh said the Punjab government is mulling to universalise this health insurance scheme in the near future.

''Once the scheme is universalised, every individual could benefit from this insurance scheme by paying a minimal amount as premium,'' he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh said this awareness campaign is aimed at enhancing rural outreach so that every eligible person should get benefit of this flagship scheme. He said that 70 per cent of Punjab's eligible population has already been enrolled in this scheme and with this awareness campaign Punjab aims to cover hundred percent of the eligible population.

''Over the past 15 months, from March 2022, approximately 5.80 lakh treatment packages worth Rs 730 crores were provided,'' he added.

Giving more details about the awareness vans, the Health Minister said this statewide mass contact-cum-awareness programme would cover all districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
4
SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023