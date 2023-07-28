Woman accused of illegal religious conversions held in UP

Police have arrested a woman, who along with her husband, allegedly converted members of marginalised communities to Christianity by offering them money, an official said on Friday.

The woman's husband, Pastor Mahendra Kumar, was apprehended on Wednesday after an FIR was registered against him on July 23, police said.

Seema (38) was arrested in Hapur district. Three mobile phones were seized from her and the call details are being scrutinised, they said.

The couple was running a charitable trust -- Bethlehem Gospel -- and receiving funds from abroad which were used to allegedly convert members of the Scheduled Castes and Schedules Tribes communities to Christianity, police said. The duo was operating 10 bank accounts in foreign banks and transactions worth lakhs of rupees have been detected during the investigation, ACP Modinagar Gyan Prakash Rai.

Police have also come to know about two people from Mumbai and Chennai who were a part of the conversion racket, he said.

More than a hundred people who were baptised by the couple are in touch with them, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)