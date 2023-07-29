Hollywood studios considering terminating some deals with writers - Variety

Major Hollywood studios and streaming platforms are considering terminating some of their first-look, overall deals with writers as soon as Aug. 1, Variety reported on Friday, citing sources with knowledge of various term agreements and talks inside the companies.

The deals would be torn up under contractual force majeure clauses, as SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America continue to strike, the report said.

