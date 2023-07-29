Mumbai: Man held for murdering wife in Wadala

A 32-year-old man was held for allegedly murdering his wife in Wadala in Mumbai, a police official said on Friday.

The incident came to light after police were informed about the death of 28-year-old Roshni Inanarkar by doctors at KEM hospital, he said.

''Rajesh Innarkar strangled her on Thursday morning in their home in Sanman Nagar on Wadala-Sewri Cross Road,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)