Mumbai: Man held for murdering wife in Wadala

Updated: 29-07-2023 00:06 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 00:06 IST
A 32-year-old man was held for allegedly murdering his wife in Wadala in Mumbai, a police official said on Friday.

The incident came to light after police were informed about the death of 28-year-old Roshni Inanarkar by doctors at KEM hospital, he said.

''Rajesh Innarkar strangled her on Thursday morning in their home in Sanman Nagar on Wadala-Sewri Cross Road,'' he said.

