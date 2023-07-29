Left Menu

Couple arrives at police station after consuming poison, woman dies during treatment

The woman later died at a hospital. Both belonged to the same caste and were missing from home for a month, he added.He said the duo reached the police station after consuming a poisonous substance and seeing them vomiting, police personnel took them to the local hospital.Singhana police said the body of the woman was handed over to her family members for the last rites after a post-mortem examination.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-07-2023 00:15 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 00:15 IST
Couple arrives at police station after consuming poison, woman dies during treatment
  • Country:
  • India

A man and a woman who were missing for a month allegedly consumed a poisonous substance and turned up at a police station in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, officials said on Friday. The woman later died at a hospital. The incident occurred at the Kotwal police station on Thursday night, following which police took them to a local hospital, from where they were referred to Jaipur.

Police said the woman died during treatment in Jaipur and the man is hospitalised.

Kotwali police station officer Ram Manohar said Deepika alias Diya (21) and Sunil (21) were residents of Heerwa village under the Singhana police station area of Jhunjhunu. Both belonged to the same caste and were missing from home for a month, he added.

He said the duo reached the police station after consuming a poisonous substance and seeing them vomiting, police personnel took them to the local hospital.

Singhana police said the body of the woman was handed over to her family members for the last rites after a post-mortem examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
2
SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
4
Two Indian-origin Singapore ministers to sue PM's brother on defamatory allegations linked to rental of colonial-era bungalows

Two Indian-origin Singapore ministers to sue PM's brother on defamatory alle...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023