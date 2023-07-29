Left Menu

White House says deeply concerned by Niger events, cooperation at risk

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2023 00:16 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 00:16 IST
White House says deeply concerned by Niger events, cooperation at risk

The United States remains deeply concerned by developments in Niger in the wake of a military coup and condemns any effort to seize power by force, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Friday.

Kirby told a briefing that U.S. cooperation with the government of the African state was at risk, while adding there was still room for diplomacy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
2
SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
4
Two Indian-origin Singapore ministers to sue PM's brother on defamatory allegations linked to rental of colonial-era bungalows

Two Indian-origin Singapore ministers to sue PM's brother on defamatory alle...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023