White House says deeply concerned by Niger events, cooperation at risk
The United States remains deeply concerned by developments in Niger in the wake of a military coup and condemns any effort to seize power by force, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Friday.
Kirby told a briefing that U.S. cooperation with the government of the African state was at risk, while adding there was still room for diplomacy.
