White House says deeply concerned by Niger events, cooperation at risk

The United States remains deeply concerned by developments in Niger in the wake of a military coup and condemns any effort to seize power by force, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Friday.

Kirby told a briefing that U.S. cooperation with the government of the African state was at risk, while adding there was still room for diplomacy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)