Tension prevails in UP's Robertsganj after calf carcass found near temple
PTI | Sonbhadra | Updated: 29-07-2023 00:22 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 00:22 IST
Tension prevailed in Robertsganj area here on Friday evening after the body of a cow-calf was found near a temple, police said.
Additional Superintendent of Police Kalu Singh said a case has been registered and ensured that strict action would be taken against the guilty.
As Muharram will be observed on Saturday, there is a possibility that this has been done to vitiate the atmosphere, he said.
The carcass of the nine-month-old calf has been removed from the spot behind the Hanuman temple, police said.
