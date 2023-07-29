Left Menu

Woman's body exhumed after brother alleges dowry death

PTI | Pratapgarh | Updated: 29-07-2023 00:36 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 00:36 IST
Woman's body exhumed after brother alleges dowry death
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a 36-year-old woman, whose in-laws had claimed she died due to electrocution, was exhumed on Friday as her brother alleged she was killed over dowry, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Vidyasagar Mishra said Sunita Devi was married to Pappu Pal of Isipur village under the Antu police station area for 17 years.

As per her in-laws, Sunita Devi died of electrocution on July 12 and was buried, the official said.

However, on July 23, her brother Manoj Kumar lodged a complaint of dowry death, following which the body was exhumed on District Magistrate Prakash Chandra Srivastava's instructions and sent for a post-mortem examination, Mishra said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
2
SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
4
Two Indian-origin Singapore ministers to sue PM's brother on defamatory allegations linked to rental of colonial-era bungalows

Two Indian-origin Singapore ministers to sue PM's brother on defamatory alle...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023