Left Menu

NMC asks health institutions to constitute sexual harassment probe committees

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2023 00:42 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 00:42 IST
NMC asks health institutions to constitute sexual harassment probe committees
  • Country:
  • India

The National Medical Commission has directed all health institutions to constitute sexual harassment probe committees in compliance with the provisions of the Prevention of Sexual Harassment Act.

In a letter to the institutions and medical colleges, the Commission referred to the directions of the Supreme Court regarding the implementation of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act 2013.

''Accordingly, all the medical colleges are requested to comply with the directions of the Supreme Court as under.

''All health institutions/medical colleges are directed to undertake a time bound exercise to verify as to whether the medical colleges/institutions has constituted ICCS/LCS/ICs, as they case may be and that the composition of the said committees are strictly in terms of the provision of the POSH Act,'' the Commission said.

''The institutions shall ensure that necessary information regarding the constitution and composition of the ICCS/LCS/ICs, details of the e-mail IDs and contact of the designated persons, the procedure prescribed for submitting an online complaint, as also the relevant rules, regulations and internals policies are made readily available on the website of the institution/organisation/authority/functionary/body which is required to be updated from time to time,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
2
SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
4
Two Indian-origin Singapore ministers to sue PM's brother on defamatory allegations linked to rental of colonial-era bungalows

Two Indian-origin Singapore ministers to sue PM's brother on defamatory alle...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023