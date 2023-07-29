NMC asks health institutions to constitute sexual harassment probe committees

The National Medical Commission has directed all health institutions to constitute sexual harassment probe committees in compliance with the provisions of the Prevention of Sexual Harassment Act.

In a letter to the institutions and medical colleges, the Commission referred to the directions of the Supreme Court regarding the implementation of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act 2013.

''Accordingly, all the medical colleges are requested to comply with the directions of the Supreme Court as under.

''All health institutions/medical colleges are directed to undertake a time bound exercise to verify as to whether the medical colleges/institutions has constituted ICCS/LCS/ICs, as they case may be and that the composition of the said committees are strictly in terms of the provision of the POSH Act,'' the Commission said.

''The institutions shall ensure that necessary information regarding the constitution and composition of the ICCS/LCS/ICs, details of the e-mail IDs and contact of the designated persons, the procedure prescribed for submitting an online complaint, as also the relevant rules, regulations and internals policies are made readily available on the website of the institution/organisation/authority/functionary/body which is required to be updated from time to time,'' it said.

