Islamic State claims responsibility for attack on shrine near Syrian capital
Islamic State on Friday claimed responsibility for an attack on the Sayeda Zeinab shrine south of the Syrian capital, Damascus, that killed several people and wounded others.
Islamic State claimed responsibility in a statement on its Telegram channel.
