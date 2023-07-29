Russia says coalition drone flew 'dangerously close' to Russian warplane over Syria
According to Gurinov, who serves as deputy head of the Russian Reconciliation Centre for Syria, the incident, involving an MQ-9 drone, occurred over Raqqa province. "The Russian pilots, demonstrating high professionalism, promptly took the necessary measures to prevent a collision with an unmanned aerial vehicle of the coalition," Gurinov said.
