Russia says coalition drone flew 'dangerously close' to Russian warplane over Syria

According to Gurinov, who serves as deputy head of the Russian Reconciliation Centre for Syria, the incident, involving an MQ-9 drone, occurred over Raqqa province. "The Russian pilots, demonstrating high professionalism, promptly took the necessary measures to prevent a collision with an unmanned aerial vehicle of the coalition," Gurinov said.

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2023 01:11 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 01:11 IST
A drone of the U.S.-led coalition in Syria dangerously approached a Russian Su-34 military jet on Friday morning, Rear Admiral Oleg Gurinov was quoted as telling TASS news agency. According to Gurinov, who serves as deputy head of the Russian Reconciliation Centre for Syria, the incident, involving an MQ-9 drone, occurred over Raqqa province.

"The Russian pilots, demonstrating high professionalism, promptly took the necessary measures to prevent a collision with an unmanned aerial vehicle of the coalition," Gurinov said. Similar incidents have been regularly reported in recent days by both Russia and the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

