Left Menu

Five get life sentence for killing man in 2015

Additional Sessions Judge 4th Anand Shukla announced the verdict on Friday in the murder that took place in 2015 in the Visheshwarganj area, District Government Advocate Criminal Munnu Lal Mishra said. Shukla on Friday convicted Roshan Lal and Ranglal, both from Kaudiya village of Gonda district, and Ramprakash Yadav, Nanbabu Yadav, and Rajkumar, all residents of Visheshwarganj of Bahraich district.

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 29-07-2023 09:53 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 09:45 IST
Five get life sentence for killing man in 2015
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A local court here sentenced five men to life imprisonment in an eight-year-old murder case, a court official said on Saturday. Additional Sessions Judge (4th) Anand Shukla announced the verdict on Friday in the murder that took place in 2015 in the Visheshwarganj area, District Government Advocate (Criminal) Munnu Lal Mishra said. On June 7, 2015, Arvind Kumar Yadav, a resident of Ahiran Purva, lodged a complaint with the police accusing five men of killing his father Anokhi Lal.

The victim and the accused were close relatives and bore an old enmity.

About two years before the murder, Anokhi Lal too had been accused of killing a person belonging to the accused side. That case is still pending in the court, Mishra said. Shukla on Friday convicted Roshan Lal and Ranglal, both from Kaudiya village of Gonda district, and Ramprakash Yadav, Nanbabu Yadav, and Rajkumar, all residents of Visheshwarganj of Bahraich district. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 34,000 on each convict. In case they default on payment of the fine, each will have to undergo an additional imprisonment of one and a half years, Mishra added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
2
SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
4
magicpin Announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store Sale from 28th July; up to 60% off on Top 100 Fashion Brands Across India

magicpin Announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store Sale from 28th July; up t...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023