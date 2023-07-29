Blinken calls for immediate release of ousted Niger president
Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2023 10:50 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 10:37 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday called for the immediate release of ousted Niger President Mohamed Bazoum and the restoration of democratic order in the country.
Leaders of a coup in Niger declared General Abdourahamane Tiani as head of state on Friday, saying they had ousted Bazoum in the seventh military takeover in West and Central Africa in less than three years.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- West
- Niger
- Mohamed Bazoum
- State
- Central Africa
- Abdourahamane Tiani
- Antony Blinken
- Bazoum
- U.S.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Florida man gets 18 years in federal prison for supporting Islamic State extremist group
Americans are widely pessimistic about democracy in the United States, an AP-NORC poll finds
Chinese hackers breach emails of US Commerce Secretary Raimondo, State Department officials
Former Chhattisgarh Congress president Mohan Markam sworn in as state minister
US Secretary of State Blinken urges stability in Indo-Pacific