Manipur 'sexual assault' case: CBI takes over probe

The CBI has taken over the investigation in a case of alleged sexual assault on two women by a mob in Manipur in May, officials said on Saturday.

A video purportedly shot on May 4, showing the two women being paraded naked, went viral earlier this month, resulting in a massive uproar across the country.

The case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on a reference from the Union home ministry, the officials said.

The CBI has taken over the FIR registered by the Manipur Police against unidentified people in accordance with its procedure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)