PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2023 13:09 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 12:53 IST
Boy, 16, hangs self over study pressure in east Delhi's Madhu Vihar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 16-year-old boy allegedly hanged himself in the bathroom of his house Saturday morning in east Delhi's Chander Vihar area, police said.

A PCR call was received at 7.06 am about suicide in the Chander Vihar area near Madhu Vihar, they said.

Police found the boy, Ankit Badola, a student of Class 11, hanging in the bathroom with a rope tied to a window rod, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Amrutha Guguloth said.

According to a suicide note found on him, Badola was frustrated over his falling short of his parents' expectations in studies, she said. His father works as an architect. Proceedings under section 174 CrPC are being conducted, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

