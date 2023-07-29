Left Menu

Eight people killed in fire cracker unit blast in TN

Eight people, including three women were killed in an explosion at a firecracker unit in Tamil Nadus Krishnagiri district on Saturday, said police. The sudden explosion that occurred in the firecracker manufacturing godown in Pazhayapettai in the district left many injured. Due to the impact of the explosion, houses and some shops near the unit were damaged, they said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-07-2023 15:22 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 14:19 IST
Eight people killed in fire cracker unit blast in TN
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Eight people, including three women were killed in an explosion at a firecracker unit in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district on Saturday, said police. The sudden explosion that occurred in the firecracker manufacturing godown in Pazhayapettai in the district left many injured. Due to the impact of the explosion, houses and some shops near the unit were damaged, they said. Police, and fire and rescue services personnel have rushed to the spot to rescue the affected.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
2
SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

 India
3
magicpin Announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store Sale from 28th July; up to 60% off on Top 100 Fashion Brands Across India

magicpin Announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store Sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023