Man injured during Muharram procession in Lucknow after 'tazia' touches high-tension wire

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 29-07-2023 16:02 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 16:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

A man participating in a Muharram procession here on Saturday sustained burn injuries when the 'tazia' caught fire after coming in contact with a high-tension wire, police said.

The incident took place in the Aliganj area here. The injured, Rinku of JJ area in Purania, is in a critical condition, they said.

''During a Muharram procession, a 'tazia' accidentally touched an overhead high-tension wire near the Purania railway crossing and caught fire. As a result, a man who was part of the procession sustained burn injuries,'' Assistant Commissioner of Police Ashutosh Kumar said.

Police teams deputed there handled the situation and took the injured to hospital, he said.

Several Muharram processions were held, especially in the old city here, on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

