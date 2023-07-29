Left Menu

Maharashtra: Power company employees attacked by residents in Bhiwandi; two injured

Two employees of a private power distribution company were attacked and injured by a group of residents when they went to disconnect power supply to a building declared dangerous by the administration in Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Saturday.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 29-07-2023 16:04 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 16:04 IST
Two employees of a private power distribution company were attacked and injured by a group of residents when they went to disconnect power supply to a building declared dangerous by the administration in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday. A team from the power distribution company, including a technician and an executive, went to the site at Devji Nagar in Bhiwandi town around 4 pm on Friday to disconnect supply to a dangerous building, an official said.

A group of 10 persons allegedly led by a local Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader manhandled and abused the team, he said, adding that two persons were injured in the attack, he said. The injured persons lodged a complaint with the police, based on which a case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Narpoli police station, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

