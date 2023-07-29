Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits positions near Bakhmut

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited Ukrainian troops near the eastern Bakhmut front line on Saturday.

Photos published by Zelenskiy on Twitter showed him meeting troops and looking at maps in a dimly lit, windowless concrete-walled room. He praised Ukraine's Special Operations Forces.

"The performance of tasks for the sake of Ukraine by you, guys, is truly heroic," Zelenskiy wrote.

