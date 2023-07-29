Left Menu

Cong leader held for 'murdering' wife in Hyderabad

A local Congress leader in Telangana was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife in their house here, police said on Saturday.The accused, took his wife to a private hospital in the city on July 14 citing head injury and the doctors declared her brought dead.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-07-2023 17:34 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 17:32 IST
Cong leader held for 'murdering' wife in Hyderabad
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A local Congress leader in Telangana was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife in their house here, police said on Saturday.

The accused, took his wife to a private hospital in the city on July 14 citing head injury and the doctors declared her brought dead. Police during investigation and based on autopsy report arrested Vallabh Reddy on July 26 for allegedly murdering his 27-year-old wife following a scuffle, they said. The couple got married around 15 months ago. On July 14, there was a scuffle between the couple in their residence and on sudden provocation, Reddy allegedly assaulted his wife and her head banged against the wall and door frame, a police official at Narayanaguda Police Station said. The woman fell down unconscious and she was immediately shifted to a hospital by her husband with head injury but the doctors declared her brought dead, the official said. The hospital authorities informed the police about the incident and the police initially registered a case under Section 174 of CrPC (suspicious death). The woman's father also lodged a complaint with the police. The post-mortem report revealed that the woman had also suffered internal injuries in the abdomen, the official said adding ''based on that we altered the Sections in the case to IPC Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence)''. During the investigation, it was also found that the accused had cleaned the blood from the floor and other places after allegedly murdering his wife, police added.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

 India
2
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Norway, Finland battle rapid spread of bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023