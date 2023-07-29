Cong leader held for 'murdering' wife in Hyderabad

A local Congress leader in Telangana was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife in their house here, police said on Saturday.

The accused, took his wife to a private hospital in the city on July 14 citing head injury and the doctors declared her brought dead. Police during investigation and based on autopsy report arrested Vallabh Reddy on July 26 for allegedly murdering his 27-year-old wife following a scuffle, they said. The couple got married around 15 months ago. On July 14, there was a scuffle between the couple in their residence and on sudden provocation, Reddy allegedly assaulted his wife and her head banged against the wall and door frame, a police official at Narayanaguda Police Station said. The woman fell down unconscious and she was immediately shifted to a hospital by her husband with head injury but the doctors declared her brought dead, the official said. The hospital authorities informed the police about the incident and the police initially registered a case under Section 174 of CrPC (suspicious death). The woman's father also lodged a complaint with the police. The post-mortem report revealed that the woman had also suffered internal injuries in the abdomen, the official said adding ''based on that we altered the Sections in the case to IPC Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence)''. During the investigation, it was also found that the accused had cleaned the blood from the floor and other places after allegedly murdering his wife, police added.

