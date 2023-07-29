8 people killed in firecracker unit blast in TN; PM announces relief

Eight people, including three women, were killed in an explosion at a firecracker unit in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district on Saturday, according to police. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the accident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. ''Deeply saddened by the tragic mishap at a cracker factory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, resulting in the loss of precious lives. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims during this extremely difficult time,'' the PMO said in a tweet. ''May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000: PM @narendramodi,'' the tweet said. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a visit to Tamil Nadu, too, condoled the death of eight persons.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi said he was deeply saddened by the loss of valuable lives in the mishap. ''My prayers and thoughts are with the bereaved families. Wishing a speedy recovery to those injured,'' the Governor said on Twitter.

Condoling the loss of lives in the incident, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced solatium to the kin of the deceased and the injured. ''I am deeply saddened over the news of the death of eight people in an unexpected explosion at a private fireworks factory in Pazhayapettai, Boganapalli village. I have deputed Food Minister R Chakrapani to oversee and expedite the rescue and relief activities,'' the Chief Minister said, reacting to the tragedy. He directed health officials at the Government Medical College Hospital to ensure appropriate medical care for the injured, an official release quoting the Chief Minister said. ''My deepest condolences and sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased. I have ordered the officials to provide Rs three lakh each to the kin of those who died, Rs one lakh each to the seriously injured, and Rs 50,000 each to the injured from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund,'' Stalin said. The sudden explosion that occurred in the firecracker manufacturing godown in Pazhayapettai in the district left many injured, police said.

Due to the impact of the explosion, houses and some shops near the unit were damaged, police added. Police and Fire Services personnel rushed to the spot to rescue the affected.

