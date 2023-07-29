Mumbai: MIDC Police trace and recover 100 stolen or missing mobile phones
The MIDC police in Mumbai has traced and recovered at least 100 mobile phones which were either lost or stolen during 2022-23, from different cities and states, an official said on Saturday.
The MIDC police station, located in Andheri (east), has jurisdiction over industrial units in the area.
These phones were recovered from Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka and other places, and returned to their owners who had lodged complaints, the official said.
No arrest is made.
''Earlier, 350 mobile phones, reported missing from January to May this year, were returned to their owners. A special team was formed to trace these phones,'' the official added.
