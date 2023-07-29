Left Menu

Mumbai: MIDC Police trace and recover 100 stolen or missing mobile phones

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-07-2023 18:01 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 17:57 IST
Mumbai: MIDC Police trace and recover 100 stolen or missing mobile phones
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The MIDC police in Mumbai has traced and recovered at least 100 mobile phones which were either lost or stolen during 2022-23, from different cities and states, an official said on Saturday.

The MIDC police station, located in Andheri (east), has jurisdiction over industrial units in the area.

These phones were recovered from Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka and other places, and returned to their owners who had lodged complaints, the official said.

No arrest is made.

''Earlier, 350 mobile phones, reported missing from January to May this year, were returned to their owners. A special team was formed to trace these phones,'' the official added.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

 India
2
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Norway, Finland battle rapid spread of bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023