Turkey urges Denmark to take urgent action to prevent Koran burnings -source

Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Saturday urged Denmark to take urgent action to prevent burnings of the Koran, a Turkish foreign ministry source said.

In a phone call with his Danish counterpart Lars Lokke Rasmussen, Fidan condemned the "continuous vile attacks against Koran". He told Rasmussen that it was unacceptable to allow such actions under the guise of freedom of expression, the source said.

