Couple arrested in Kerala for abusing minor, selling her pictures online

A couple from Kulathupuzha near here was arrested on Saturday for allegedly abusing a minor girl and selling her photos and videos online, police said. Police have arrested Kulathupuzha residents B S Vishnu 31 and his wife Sweety 19 for allegedly abusing a 15-year-old girl. Police said that Vishnu befriended the girl through Instagram.

PTI | Kollam | Updated: 29-07-2023 18:33 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 18:33 IST
  • India

A couple from Kulathupuzha near here was arrested on Saturday for allegedly abusing a minor girl and selling her photos and videos online, police said. Police have arrested Kulathupuzha residents B S Vishnu (31) and his wife Sweety (19) for allegedly abusing a 15-year-old girl. Police said that Vishnu befriended the girl through Instagram. ''Later, the couple started living near her house and his wife took tuition for the girl. The abuse started early this year,'' police said. The incident came to light after the images of the girl were seen on Instagram. Police suspect that the couple was selling objectionable images online.

The mobile phones of the duo was seized and there were transactions ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 1,500, police said adding that further investigation are on. Police were informed about the incident by the childline workers on Friday, after which an FIR was registered and the couple was arrested today.

