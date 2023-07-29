Imperative for everyone to protect environment: Union Minister Meghwal

Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday said it is the duty of every person to reduce carbon emissions to protect the planet.

The Union Minister of State for Law and Justice was here to attend an international conference on 'Environmental Laws and Constitutional Rights: A global perspective' organised by Chandigarh University.

''We all need to maintain a balance of the five elements of nature within ourselves and should start making small changes in our lifestyle to achieve greater results, leading to a better environment and sufficient resources for our generations to come,'' Meghwal said. He also asked the gathering to take the pledge not to pollute the earth.

Stressing the significance of conserving the planet, Meghwal underscored the need for humanity to take responsible measures to safeguard it. He highlighted small steps like stopping the misuse of water that one can take to contribute to environmental preservation.

Commending Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dedication to environmental conservation, the minister acknowledged that the call for environmental protection is not limited to India but extends to international cooperation and engagement.

Speaking on this occasion, Supreme Court judge B R Gavai said the judiciary has always played a pivotal role in the protection of the environment and has passed landmark judgments.

''It gives me immense pleasure to state that I was part of the bench which saved the Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh,'' he said.

''I had also the privilege of hearing the matter concerning the heritage status of Le Corbusier's Chandigarh wherein the rampant departmentalisation in Phase-1 not only deviated from the original city planning but also caused a strain on the available resources while passing the directions that efforts should be made to preserve the heritage status of the city,'' Justice Gavai added.

He emphasized the need to recognise the environmental consequences of our actions and decisions, urging society not to overlook these impacts.

Attorney General R Venkataramani said, ''Climate change is a critical issue and the world is already witnessing its impacts.'' For decades, meeting human needs through the development of nations has been the focus, but little was realised that the true development goal of humankind is not the 'wealth of nations' but the health of nations, he said.

