Hybrid terrorist arrested in Srinagar
An Al Badr hybrid terrorist, who was planning terror activities here, was arrested with arms and ammunition on Saturday, police said. The police said Yusuf has committed terror acts in Pulwama and was in Srinagar for the same.
''A hybrid terrorist of Al Badr namely Arfat Yusuf S/o Md Yusuf of Rajpora Pulwama arrested from Batmaloo with a Glock Pistol, 20 live rounds & 2 magazines,'' Srinagar Police said in Twitter. The police said Yusuf has committed terror acts in Pulwama and ''was in Srinagar for the same''. A case has been registered, the police added.
