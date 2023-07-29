Left Menu

Raj: History-sheeter among top 10 criminals in Kota nabbed from Bundi

PTI | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 29-07-2023 20:21 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 20:21 IST
A 26-year-old notorious history-sheeter, enlisted among the top ten criminals of Kota range, was nabbed from Rajasthan's Bundi district, police said on Saturday.

The accused was wanted in 11 cases registered here and in Madhya Pradesh and carried a cash reward of Rs 70,000 on his head.

Mohammad Irshat alias Nanji alias Baccha, a resident of Aadarsh Nagar here, was nabbed on Friday afternoon from Lamba Barda village in the Dei area of Bundi in a joint operation by Kota City and Bundi police, Kota City SP Sharad Choudhary said.

Based on a tip-off about Irshat hiding at a house in Lamba Barda, the joint police team kept a watch on his hideout to confirm his presence and eventually a squad of 38 cops raided the house and detained the history-sheeter, said DSP Yogesh Choudhary, who led the operation.

Irshat initially tried to flee but was overpowered by the police, however, the person who sheltered him managed to escape, the DSP said.

To evade arrest, Irshat frequently changed his hideouts and communicated with others only through WhatsApp calls, the DSP said.

On the day of his arrest, Irshat happened to turn on one of his mobile phones, which helped police trace his location to Lamba Barda village and finally nab him, he added. Irshat was a leading member of the notorious Aman Baccha gang and was wanted in 11 out of 18 criminal cases of murder, attempt to murder, loot and extortion lodged in police stations in Rajasthan's Kota range and Madhya Pradesh's Indore range, the SP said.

IG Kota and DIG, Indore had announced rewards of Rs 50,000 and 20,000 respectively on his arrest, he added.

