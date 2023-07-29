Left Menu

Gujarat: Three members of family among five drown in Sapda dam near Jamnagar

PTI | Jamnagar | Updated: 29-07-2023 20:24 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 20:24 IST
Five persons, including three members of a family, drowned in Sapda dam on the outskirts of Jamnagar city in Gujarat on Saturday, police said. The five members of two neighbouring families were enjoying a picnic at the dam, located 20 km away from Jamnagar city, when the incident occurred at around 5 pm.

Teams of fire brigade and police rushed to the spot and launched the search operation.

All five bodies were fished out from the water, a police official said.

The deceased were identified as Mahesh Mange (42), his wife Leenaben (40), their son Siddharth (19), and their neighbours Anita Dama (40) and her son Rahul (17), police said.

An investigation is underway to understand the circumstances surrounding the drowning incident, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

