UP Police busts gang duping people through fake currency notes, four held

Police here have busted a gang and arrested its four members for allegedly duping people through counterfeit Indian currency notes, officials said on Saturday.

The accused were nabbed on Friday, they added.

In exchange for original currency notes, the gang gave people thrice the amount in the form of fake notes, the police said, the police said.

Once they collected the desired cash amount from the victims, the accused used to flee after handing them over the fake note bundles, they added.

As many as 400 fake Indian currency notes of Rs 500 denomination and four fake Aadhar cards have been recovered from the accused, the police said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Waseem, a resident here, Shabrealam, a native of Bihar's Darbhanga, Mohammad Ansar from Bihar's Madhepura and Jitendra from Meerut, the officials said.

Waseem previously had two cases registered against him. One case each is lodged in Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar against Shabrealam and Mohammad Ansar. Jitendra has one case each in Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Meerut.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)