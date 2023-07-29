Left Menu

Man axes son to death in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum

In a fit of rage, Maangta picked up an axe and hit Turam on his head and fled, police said, adding that the youth was killed on the spot. Police have launched a hunt to apprehend the culprit, police said.

PTI | Chaibasa | Updated: 29-07-2023 21:22 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 21:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A youth, who had rushed to rescue his mother, was axed to death allegedly by his father in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said on Saturday. Maangta Surin (60) was engaged in a brawl with his wife Mukta Surin over a domestic issue at Kadamdiha village under Goilkera police station on Friday night when their 21-year-old son Turam rushed to rescue his mother, police said. In a fit of rage, Maangta picked up an axe and hit Turam on his head and fled, police said, adding that the youth was killed on the spot. Police have launched a hunt to apprehend the culprit, police said.

