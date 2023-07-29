Left Menu

Bihar: Girl injured in firecracker burst during Muharram procession; tension in Bhagalpur

A 16-year-old girl suffered burn injuries in a firecracker explosion during a Muharram procession in Bihars Bhagalpur district on Saturday, triggering tension in the area.The girl who is from another community is out of danger, said Uttam Kumar, Sub Divisional Magistrate of Naugachia.

Updated: 29-07-2023 22:31 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 22:31 IST
A 16-year-old girl suffered burn injuries in a firecracker explosion during a Muharram procession in Bihar's Bhagalpur district on Saturday, triggering tension in the area.

The girl who is from another community is out of danger, said Uttam Kumar, Sub Divisional Magistrate of Naugachia. The incident occurred when a section of people, who were part of the Muharram procession, were bursting firecrackers in Naugachia.

"A firecracker reportedly fell on the victim, who is from another community, causing burn injuries. She was immediately taken to the nearest government hospital and her condition is out of danger," he told reporters.

The incident caused anger among the locals who blocked a road with burning tyres and started shouting slogans against the district administration and police. "They also demanded immediate arrest of those who were bursting crackers during the Muharram procession", Naugachia Subdivisional Police Officer Dilip Kumar said. The protestors were removed from the road and security forces were deployed in the area to check any untoward incident, he said.

"Now, the situation is under control and a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused who were bursting firecrackers," Kumar said.

