Left Menu

U'khand: Heavy rains swell rivers, drains in Kotdwar, inundate homes

Heavy overnight rains continued here till Saturday noon, swelling rivers and drains which inundated several houses and roads.The incessant rains caused inconvenience to residents of the Kauria area here who had to remove water, slush and garbage from their homes with the help of the Municipal Corporation, Kotdwar SDM Pramod Kumar said. Clean water is being delivered to the homes of affected people with the help of tankers, Vinod Kumar Kataria, Assistant Engineer, Irrigation Department, said.

PTI | Kotdwar | Updated: 29-07-2023 22:33 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 22:33 IST
U'khand: Heavy rains swell rivers, drains in Kotdwar, inundate homes
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy overnight rains continued here till Saturday noon, swelling rivers and drains which inundated several houses and roads.

The incessant rains caused inconvenience to residents of the Kauria area here who had to remove water, slush and garbage from their homes with the help of the Municipal Corporation, Kotdwar SDM Pramod Kumar said. A culvert connecting the city to the Gabbar Singh camp of the Garhwal Rifles also got damaged, affecting the movement of army vehicles, officials said. Work to repair the broken culvert is underway, the SDM said. Clean water is being delivered to the homes of affected people with the help of tankers, Vinod Kumar Kataria, Assistant Engineer, Irrigation Department, said. JCB machines have been pressed into service to clean the drains and gutters so that water can be prevented from entering people's houses, Kataria said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

 India
2
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Norway, Finland battle rapid spread of bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023