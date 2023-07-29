Left Menu

Maharashtra: Protest against Manipur incident turns violent in Nashik district

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 29-07-2023 22:44 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 22:44 IST
Maharashtra: Protest against Manipur incident turns violent in Nashik district
  • Country:
  • India

At least ten police personnel were injured in stone-pelting after a protest march against the sexual assault on two women in Manipur turned violent at Satana town in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Saturday evening, officials said.

Several persons have been detained and the situation was now under control, said Superintendent of Police Shahaji Umap. The march had been organized by the Eklavya Adivasi Sanghatana, a few other tribal organizations and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi to condemn the incident in Manipur where two women were paraded naked and sexually assaulted by a mob on May 3.

Thousands of young men, some of them with their torsos bare as a mark of protest, took part in the march, a local police official said.

When the march, which started from the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar statue, reached near the tehsil office, some participants started a sit-in agitation in front of the Satana police station, demanding that local BJP MLA Dilip Borse accept their memorandum, he said.

The police officials told them that the MLA could not accept their memorandum as he was attending the Assembly session in Mumbai, he said.

There were heated arguments and some of the protesters pelted stones at the police and passing vehicles which forced the police to use ''mild lathicharge'', the official said.

There was tension in the town and shops and other commercial establishments downed their shutters following the incident.

''Ten police personnel were injured in the incident and we have taken 21 people who indulged in stone-pelting in custody.....the incident took place after the protest march. Additional force was called in immediately. The situation is now peaceful,'' SP Umap told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

 India
2
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Norway, Finland battle rapid spread of bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023