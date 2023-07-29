Godavari flood inflows at Dowleswaram could subside from Monday: AP official

The flood water inflow of Godavari river at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram is expected to subside from Monday, an official said on Saturday. B R Ambedkar, managing director, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), said at 9 pm on Saturday, the third warning continued at Bhadrachalam in neighbouring Telangana with the water level reaching 55.9 ft in Godavari river. ''At Dowleswaram Barrage, flood water inflows and outflows were at 14.8 lakh cusecs with the second warning continuing,'' said Ambedkar in a press release.

The Krishna river flood water inflows and outflows at Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada were 1.11 lakh cusecs at 6 pm on Saturday. He said the department is monitoring the flood situation on a regular basis and alerting the district administrations in the Godavari region as well as people. Also, he said 10 teams- four national disaster response force (NDRF) and six state disaster response force (SDRF) - are extending help. Ambedkar advised people living in the riparian communities to be alert until the flood waters recede completely, especially those in low-lying areas. He also state control room numbers -1070 and 18004250101 - were available round the clock for people to contact when they need help or information.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)