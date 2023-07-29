Left Menu

Godavari flood inflows at Dowleswaram could subside from Monday: AP official

B R Ambedkar, managing director, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority APSDMA, said at 9 pm on Saturday, the third warning continued at Bhadrachalam in neighbouring Telangana with the water level reaching 55.9 ft in Godavari river.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 29-07-2023 22:56 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 22:46 IST
Godavari flood inflows at Dowleswaram could subside from Monday: AP official
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

The flood water inflow of Godavari river at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram is expected to subside from Monday, an official said on Saturday. B R Ambedkar, managing director, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), said at 9 pm on Saturday, the third warning continued at Bhadrachalam in neighbouring Telangana with the water level reaching 55.9 ft in Godavari river. ''At Dowleswaram Barrage, flood water inflows and outflows were at 14.8 lakh cusecs with the second warning continuing,'' said Ambedkar in a press release.

The Krishna river flood water inflows and outflows at Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada were 1.11 lakh cusecs at 6 pm on Saturday. He said the department is monitoring the flood situation on a regular basis and alerting the district administrations in the Godavari region as well as people. Also, he said 10 teams- four national disaster response force (NDRF) and six state disaster response force (SDRF) - are extending help. Ambedkar advised people living in the riparian communities to be alert until the flood waters recede completely, especially those in low-lying areas. He also state control room numbers -1070 and 18004250101 - were available round the clock for people to contact when they need help or information.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

 India
2
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Norway, Finland battle rapid spread of bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023