Goa: Airport employee arrested for bomb hoax call

A 22-year-old man working at the Manohar International Airport in Goa was arrested for allegedly making a hoax call about a bomb at the airport on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The police control room received a call around 4.45 pm informing about the planting of a bomb ''at airport'', said North Goa district Superintendent of Police Nidhin Valsan. Both the airports in the coastal state – Manohar International Airport at Mopa and Dabolim Airport, Vasco – were put on alert, but the bomb warning turned out to be a hoax.

Mopa police traced the call to Kundan Kumar who is currently working at Manohar International Airport, the SP said.

Kumar, who hails from Bihar, confessed to making the call in an inebriated condition, he said. A First Information Report was registered against Kumar under Indian Penal Code sections 505 (1)(b) (causing fear or alarm to public), 506 (ii) (criminal intimidation) and 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication). The accused was arrested and further probe was on, the official said.

