Hybrid terrorist arrested in Srinagar

Updated: 29-07-2023 23:10 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 23:10 IST
An Al-Badr hybrid terrorist, who was planning terror activities here, was arrested with arms and ammunition on Saturday, police said.

Hybrid terrorists are those who carry out attacks and then slip back into their routine lives.

A spokesperson said a Srinagar Police team arrested the terrorist linked with proscribed Al-Badr from Batamaloo area of the city acting on specific intelligence.

He identified him as Arfat Yusuf, a resident of Rajpora Pulwama, the spokesperson said, adding Incriminating material such as arms and ammunition including a pistol, 20 live rounds, two magazines have been recovered from his possession.

Preliminary investigation reveals that Yusuf was involved in terror-related activities in South Kashmir Range and had come to Srinagar with the nefarious designs and was arrested before he could execute any terror attack, the spokesman said.

Yusuf was involved in throwing grenades twice on security forces, first on a CRPF Vehicle in Rajpora and then at the CRPF/RR Camp at Hawal, Rajpora Pulwama.

Yusuf was also involved in pasting posters on March 26 and March 10 this year of Lone wolf warrior. Several terror cases have already been registered against him, the spokesman said.

He said a case has been registered.

