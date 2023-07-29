Left Menu

Clashes during 'tazia' procession in Varanasi; heavy police force deployed

Members of Shia and Sunni communities clashed during a Muharram procession in the Doshipura area of the city on Saturday, leaving a few of them injured and some vehicles damaged, officials said.Commissioner of Police Ashok Mutha Jain has reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 29-07-2023 23:41 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 23:41 IST
Clashes during 'tazia' procession in Varanasi; heavy police force deployed
  • Country:
  • India

Members of Shia and Sunni communities clashed during a Muharram procession in the Doshipura area of the city on Saturday, leaving a few of them injured and some vehicles damaged, officials said.

Commissioner of Police Ashok Mutha Jain has reached the spot to take stock of the situation. He said they are ascertaining what caused the scuffle.

A police official said one of the injured persons has been sent to the BHU Hospital for treatment.

''There was a minor scuffle between Shia and Sunni communities in the Doshipura area of the city under Jaitpura police station. There was stone-pelting and some persons were injured,'' he said requesting anonymity, and without specifying the number of people injured.

Commissioner of Police Jain said, the members of the two communities came face-to-face during the 'tazia' procession in the Doshipura area.

''Stones were pelted by both sides. The police separated them. In order to control the situation, a heavy police force along with RAF personnel has been deployed. Police are trying to ascertain the cause of the incident, and efforts are on to nab those involved,'' he said.

Jaitpura police station SHO Mathura Rai said six-seven vehicles were damaged in stone-pelting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global
2
The Reimagined AYANA Farm at AYANA Estate Reopens July 2023 with Diverse Range of Guest Experiences

The Reimagined AYANA Farm at AYANA Estate Reopens July 2023 with Diverse Ran...

 India
3
Physics Wallah launches four-year residential programme in Computer Science, AI

Physics Wallah launches four-year residential programme in Computer Science,...

 India
4
Pakistan: Five names shortlisted for post of caretaker prime minister, says Defence Minister Khawaja Asif

Pakistan: Five names shortlisted for post of caretaker prime minister, says ...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023