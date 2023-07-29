Clashes during 'tazia' procession in Varanasi; heavy police force deployed
Members of Shia and Sunni communities clashed during a Muharram procession in the Doshipura area of the city on Saturday, leaving a few of them injured and some vehicles damaged, officials said.Commissioner of Police Ashok Mutha Jain has reached the spot to take stock of the situation.
- Country:
- India
Members of Shia and Sunni communities clashed during a Muharram procession in the Doshipura area of the city on Saturday, leaving a few of them injured and some vehicles damaged, officials said.
Commissioner of Police Ashok Mutha Jain has reached the spot to take stock of the situation. He said they are ascertaining what caused the scuffle.
A police official said one of the injured persons has been sent to the BHU Hospital for treatment.
''There was a minor scuffle between Shia and Sunni communities in the Doshipura area of the city under Jaitpura police station. There was stone-pelting and some persons were injured,'' he said requesting anonymity, and without specifying the number of people injured.
Commissioner of Police Jain said, the members of the two communities came face-to-face during the 'tazia' procession in the Doshipura area.
''Stones were pelted by both sides. The police separated them. In order to control the situation, a heavy police force along with RAF personnel has been deployed. Police are trying to ascertain the cause of the incident, and efforts are on to nab those involved,'' he said.
Jaitpura police station SHO Mathura Rai said six-seven vehicles were damaged in stone-pelting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Muharram
- Mutha Jain
- Shia
- Jaitpura
- Jain
- SHO Mathura Rai
- Sunni
- Doshipura
ALSO READ
Overnight rain inundates several villages in Punjab's Hoshiarpur
Karnataka monk murder: Jain community protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, seeks CBI probe
Monk murder in Karnataka: Jain community protest at Jantar Mantar, demands CBI probe
Decarbonization is priority with 20% blending of ethanol in MS by 2025: Pankaj Jain
MP: Devotees throng Ujjain Mahakaleshwar Temple on ‘Shravan Somvar’