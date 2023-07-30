Putin says no intensification of actions on Ukraine front for now

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that there were no serious changes and no intensification of actions on the Ukrainian front for now.

He was speaking at a press conference after meeting African leaders in Moscow on Friday. He said Ukraine had lost 415 tanks and 1,300 armoured vehicles since June 4. Reuters could not verify the numbers cited by Putin.

