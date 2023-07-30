Putin: Don't think my visit to BRICS summit is more important than being in Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who will not attend a summit of the BRICS nations in August in person, said on Saturday he did not think that the visit would be more important than him staying in Russia.
The Kremlin said last week Putin would dial into the BRICS summit by video call. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will be at the Johannesburg summit on Aug. 22-24 instead of Putin.
