Ukrainian drones attack Moscow, no casualties - TASS, citing mayor

Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow early on Sunday but there were no casualties, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said, according to the TASS news agency. Two drones were involved in the attack and were subsequently shot down in the west of Moscow Region, TASS reported earlier, citing enforcement agencies.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2023 07:53 IST | Created: 30-07-2023 07:53 IST
Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow early on Sunday but there were no casualties, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said, according to the TASS news agency. "Tonight there was a Ukrainian drone attack. The facades of two office buildings in the Moscow City were slightly damaged. There are no casualties," TASS reported Sobyanin as saying on his Telegram channel.

Two drones were involved in the attack and were subsequently shot down in the west of Moscow Region, TASS reported earlier, citing enforcement agencies.

