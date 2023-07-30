Army jawan goes missing from Kashmir's Kulgam
An army Jawan was reported missing from Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials here said on Sunday.
Javaid Ahmad Wani, a resident of Achathal area of Kulgam district, had gone missing Saturday evening, officials said.
Wani, posted in Ladakh region, was on leave. His car was found in Paranhall later last evening, they said.
Security forces have launched a massive hunt to track down the missing soldier.
