Swimming-Lithuania's Meilutyte shatters world record in women's 50m breaststroke

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2023 17:01 IST | Created: 30-07-2023 16:49 IST
Representative image

Ruta Meilutyte of Lithuania set a world record in the women's 50-metre breaststroke, powering to gold in a time of 29.16 seconds at the swimming world championships on Sunday.

Meilutyte broke the record of 29.30 seconds that she had jointly held with Benedetta Pilato of Italy after setting that mark in her semi-final on Saturday.

She was 0.78 seconds ahead of silver medallist Lilly King of the United States. Pilato took bronze.

 

