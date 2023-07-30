Explosion in northwest Pakistan kills at least 20 - Geo News
At least 20 people were killed in an explosion in a part of Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, Geo News reported, citing local officials.
The report did not mention any possible cause for the blast in the Bajaur Khar district.
