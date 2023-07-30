France condemns violence against its diplomatic mission in Niger
Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2023 18:46 IST | Created: 30-07-2023 18:46 IST
France condemns all violence against its diplomatic mission in Niger, the French foreign ministry said on Sunday as anti-French protests took place outside its embassy in Niamey following a military coup.
The Niger authorities are obliged to ensure the security of diplomatic missions under international law, the ministry said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement