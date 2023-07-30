Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2023 19:38 IST | Created: 30-07-2023 19:23 IST
Explosion in northwest Pakistan kills at least 40 - Geo News
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

At least 40 people were killed in an explosion at a political gathering in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, Geo News reported, citing local officials. The report did not mention a possible cause for the blast that took place at a gathering of the conservative Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) party, known for its links to hardline political Islam, in the former tribal area of Bajaur.

Bilal Faizi a spokesman for Rescue 1122, a first-responder service in the province, told Reuters that 17 had been killed according to initial reports, but over 70 were injured and the toll could rise. Pakistan has seen a resurgence of attacks by Islamist militants since last year when a ceasefire between the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Islamabad broke down.

The TTP pledges allegiance to, but is not directly a part of, Afghanistan's Taliban.

