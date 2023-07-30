Left Menu

9 SDPI members arrested for flouting prohibitory orders in UP's Bahraich, released later

Nine members of the Social Democratic Party of India SDPI were arrested and later released on bail on Sunday for violating prohibitory orders by holding a secret meeting at a hotel here, police said.Around 40 people hailing from the SDPI were holding a secret meeting at a hotel near the city bus stand.

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 30-07-2023 20:52 IST | Created: 30-07-2023 20:52 IST
9 SDPI members arrested for flouting prohibitory orders in UP's Bahraich, released later
  • Country:
  • India

Nine members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) were arrested and later released on bail on Sunday for violating prohibitory orders by holding a ''secret meeting'' at a hotel here, police said.

''Around 40 people hailing from the SDPI were holding a secret meeting at a hotel near the city bus stand. Section 144 of the CrPC is already enforced in the district, and without taking permission of the district administration, organising such a meeting is illegal,'' Additional Superintendent of Police (city) Kunwar Gyanjay Singh said.

He added that a case was registered against nine people under section 188 of the IPC for violating the prohibitory orders imposed under section 144 of the CrPC.

Section 144 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure prohibits the assembly of four or more people. The restrictions have been in place in the district for nearly a month now.

''People who were present at the hotel were warned and asked to leave the place. Later, the arrested members of the SDPI were released on bail. The names and addresses of all the persons who attended the meeting have been noted, and their verification will be done by the intelligence department,'' Singh said.

The SDPI is the political arm of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
3
The Reimagined AYANA Farm at AYANA Estate Reopens July 2023 with Diverse Range of Guest Experiences

The Reimagined AYANA Farm at AYANA Estate Reopens July 2023 with Diverse Ran...

 India
4
Physics Wallah launches four-year residential programme in Computer Science, AI

Physics Wallah launches four-year residential programme in Computer Science,...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023