Chadian leader volunteers to talk to Niger military leaders - Nigerian sources

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2023 21:08 IST | Created: 30-07-2023 21:08 IST
Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby has volunteered to speak to the military leaders in Niger and report back to Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, the chairman of West African regional bloc ECOWAS, two Nigerian presidency sources said on Sunday.

Deby met Tinubu on the sidelines of an emergency ECOWAS summit in Nigerian capital Abuja.

"The President of Chad at the bilateral meeting volunteered to go and talk to the junta in Niger and report back," a presidency source told Reuters.

