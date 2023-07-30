Left Menu

Over 6 cr ITRs filed for 2022-23 fiscal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2023 21:14 IST | Created: 30-07-2023 21:14 IST
More than 6 crore tax returns have been filed for income earned in 2022-23 fiscal so far, of which about 27 lakh ITRs were filed on Sunday.

The last date for filing income tax returns for the previous year by salaried class and those who do not have to get their accounts audited is July 31.

''More than 6 crore ITRs have been filed so far (30th July), out of which about 26.76 lakh ITRs have been filed today till 6.30 pm!,'' the I-T department tweeted.

The number of ITRs filed has exceeded the number of returns filed last year till July 31.

Giving statistics of the tax return filing, the department said more than 1.30 crore successful logins were there on the e-filing portal till 6.30 pm, Sunday.

''To assist taxpayers for ITR filing, tax payment and other related services, our helpdesk is functioning on 24x7 basis, and we are providing support through calls, live chats, WebEx sessions & social media," the department tweeted.

